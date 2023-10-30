Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $107,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Cencora by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 39.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 410,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,075,000 after purchasing an additional 116,548 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cencora by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $187.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.10 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average of $177.45.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

