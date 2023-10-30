Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $144.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average of $156.40. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $180.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens cut Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

