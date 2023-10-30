Barclays PLC Increases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Donaldson worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Donaldson by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI opened at $57.30 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.