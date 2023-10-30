Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 217,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MFC

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.