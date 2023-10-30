Barclays PLC Purchases 143,532 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,569 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 143,532 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.42% of Bank of Hawaii worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE BOH opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

