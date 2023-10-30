Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of OGE Energy worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,302,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $28,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

