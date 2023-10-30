Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362,601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.51% of Ballard Power Systems worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 42,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $943.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 13.81.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 200.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

