Barclays PLC Takes $6.72 Million Position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXNFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 16.28% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $98.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.01.

About Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.