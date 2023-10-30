Barclays PLC Takes $6.72 Million Position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 16.28% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF alerts:

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $98.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.01.

About Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.