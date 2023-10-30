Barclays PLC Trims Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Sage Therapeutics worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

