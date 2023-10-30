Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

XOM stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $422.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

