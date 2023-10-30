BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Cut by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 485.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after buying an additional 2,970,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $57.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Profile



BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

