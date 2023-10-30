BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 3,345 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 105.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $103.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

