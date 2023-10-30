BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 6,685 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Trimble were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Trimble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.