Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.10-$0.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.57 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.01%.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $13.90.
BGFV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
