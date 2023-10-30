Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.10-$0.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.57 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.01%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGFV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

