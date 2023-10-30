Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to 4.95-5.10 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $130.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $56,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

