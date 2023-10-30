Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $862.00 million-$877.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.85 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.95-$6.15 EPS.

Carter’s stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Carter’s by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

