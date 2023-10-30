Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GTLS shares. HSBC began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.73.

Chart Industries Trading Down 24.9 %

GTLS opened at $110.12 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 576.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after acquiring an additional 344,662 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

