CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,345 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,023,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,935 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 41.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,631,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

