Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $1.65

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.6528 per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34.
Coca-Cola FEMSA has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
