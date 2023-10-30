Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,426 shares of company stock worth $1,040,804. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

