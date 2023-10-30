Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,904 shares of company stock worth $3,030,844. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. HSBC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

