Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY23 guidance to ~$3.21-3.24 EPS.

NYSE:CL opened at $71.79 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $644,715,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

