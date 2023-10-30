Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.07 million. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 4,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,222. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $89,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,736,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 370,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

