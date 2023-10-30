Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on November 30th

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,112,000 after acquiring an additional 167,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,339 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.