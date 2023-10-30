Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00-17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.83 billion. Corteva also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.23) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.05.

Get Corteva alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Stock Down 1.8 %

CTVA stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Corteva by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Corteva by 14.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.