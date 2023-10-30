Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07, reports. The business had revenue of C$338.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.60 million.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

