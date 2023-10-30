CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $588,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.24 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

