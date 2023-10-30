Cwm LLC Buys 913 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,352,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,531,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $370.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $289.94 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.