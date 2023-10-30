Dearborn Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $163.61 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.53.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

