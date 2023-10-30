Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $276.46 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

