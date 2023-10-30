Dearborn Partners LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

