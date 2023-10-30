Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 21 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $924.56 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $925.15 and a 200-day moving average of $928.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.88.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

