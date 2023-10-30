Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DOV opened at $128.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. Dover’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

