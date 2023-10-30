Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 14,744 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of BKAG stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

