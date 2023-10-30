Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after purchasing an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ECL

Ecolab Stock Down 0.6 %

ECL stock opened at $157.44 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.68 and a 200-day moving average of $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.