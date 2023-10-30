Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,314 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

