Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

General Mills stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Read Our Latest Report on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.