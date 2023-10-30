Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 5,181 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 199.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,584 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $347,222,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,322,000 after acquiring an additional 485,515 shares during the period.

QQQM opened at $142.09 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $106.57 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

