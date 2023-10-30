Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $238.57 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $234.93 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.