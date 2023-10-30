Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.39.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $437,076.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,291,445.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock worth $2,174,465. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $97.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.