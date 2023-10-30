Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $184.53 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.