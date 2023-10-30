Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Danaher by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after buying an additional 1,252,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $187.88 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $183.24 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

