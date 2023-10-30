Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,876,000 after buying an additional 100,263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 516.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,000.88.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $924.56 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $925.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $928.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

