Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $71.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.