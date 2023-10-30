Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after buying an additional 26,810,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $49.90 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $60.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

