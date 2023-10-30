Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $58.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

