Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 8,844 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,480,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Kroger by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,087,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.