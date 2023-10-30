Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $64.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.