Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,185 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 98,057.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,505,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,630,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

