Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

